Dr. Maduka Campaign Organisation Debunks Fake Petition Letter To IGP (Pix)

In what seem like calculated attempts to discredit and rubbish the integrity of Dr. Godwin Maduka, the Accord Party flag-bearer in the November 6 election by some group or persons, an attention has been drawn by the Maduka campaign organisation about one petition made against Chief Olisa Metuh to the Inspector General of Nigerian Police circulating in the social media which is said to have emanated from Dr Godwin Maduka Foundation.

This was contained in a media release by the campaign media assistant, Alex Nwankwo stating that the allegations against the Accord Party flag-bearer are untrue and malicious.

It also stated that the Dr. Godwin Maduka campaign team did not in any form make any petition to the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police against anybody whatsoever; that the said petition does not emanate from Dr Godwin Maduka Office, and also stating that the Logo and the letterhead paper used in the letter including the signature are not that of Dr Godwin Maduka.

The letter quoted that Maduka accused Metuh on grounds that he, Metuh, collected over N65million cash (Sixty five million naira) and a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon car from him in a promise to secure PDP governorship ticket for Maduka.

The letter also stated how Maduka was fruastrated and demanded his money back, prompting the IG and EFCC to intervene and investigate.

However, the petition purported to have come from Maduka, directing the IGP to investigate Chief Olisa Metuh, a PDP chieftain over breach of agreement is totally fake and did not originate from Accord Party nor his campaign organisation.

Lately, Maduka has been in eyes on Anambra people as one of the favorites in the upcoming Anambra State election. He has also come under heavy attack from opponents noticing his high rising profile and near victory schemes.

Few days ago, a news trended online about Dr. Maduka’s defecting to another party which he debunked and said it is a cheap propaganda by opponents to win at all cost. Also, another trending video on a social media platform showed some hired town criers from Orumba South alleged to have denounced Accord Party and defected to another party, all by the same desperate opponents who feared his rising profile.

He reiterated the Accord Party’s stand to maintain integrity and decorum in the face of the ugly machinations and assures Ndi-Anambra to remain resolute in voting their right candidate.

Nwankwo also assured party members to brace victory as every plans are ground to hold on to the party’s lead at the polls, adding that it will be at the best interest of rumour mongers and evil merchants to desist from such and work towards tarnishing the image of Maduka.

Source:

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/10/dr-maduka-campaign-organisation-debunks.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...