Dr Maduka Gives Scholarship To AlexReports’ Newborn Baby Named After Him (Pix)

Anambra ’21: Accord Party Candidate Dr. Maduka Blesses New Baby With Huge Scholarship | #IgbereTV

* shortly after delivery, acknowledges name ‘Godwin’ given to baby by mother.

The Accord Party governorship aspirant in the November 6th Anambra State election, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has began to demonstrate his education intervention promise by slashing a scholarship to a new born baby shortly after he was born.

The baby boy who came into the world on October 23, 2021,making appearance at exactly 2:09pm is the second son of Alex Nwankwo, the former governorship aspirant in the same party.

Dr. Maduka, in his manifestos outlined vibrant progressive agendas that will benefit Ndi-Anambra, among which ‘education for all’ is a part of it.

Shortly after receiving the news of the birth of the baby, Maduka noted that his coming is timely, and therefore, did not hesitate to slash a comprehensive scholarship on the child, from Nursery to the University level.

Meanwhile, for the love the family has for Dr. Maduka and how close he is to them, Alex’s wife, Esther decided to name the new baby ‘Godwin’, being the first name of Dr. Maduka.

Making good his promise to Anambra people starting with the new born baby, Maduka promised to fulfill all his promises within a stipulated time in the office.

As a renowned philanthropist and highly educated figure, promised to throw his weight on capacity building and empowerment of the youths.

Maduka emphasized the need for every Anambra indigene to be educated, adding that with proper education, the youth restiveness and crime will be reduced in the country.

He also laments on the spate of crime and insecurity in the land especially in the Eastern States, saying, “if youths are adequately empowered, criminality will never cross their mind.

The Okosisi as he is fondly called, urged Ndi-Anambra to be wise in voting the right candidate in office, pointing that Accord Party leadership and governorship candidate is the right choice come November 6th election.



https://igberetvnews.com/1404014/anambra-21-accord-party-candidate-dr-maduka-blesses-new-baby-huge-scholarship-photos/

