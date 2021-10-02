Dr Maduka, Running Mate Conferred With World Peace Ambassdors By United Nations (Pix)

World Peace Day 2021: Dr. Maduka, Deputy Conferred With World Peace Ambassdors By The United Nations Organisation

Over the weekend at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Anambra State, there was an epoch-making event and well attended ceremony organized by the United Nations Organisation to mark the ‘WORLD PEACE DAY 2021’ celebrations. This year’s memorable celebrations which was tagged “Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World” was under the Chairmanship of Chief Dr. Sir Mike O. Okiro (IGP Rtd).

Dr. Godwin Maduka, the Umuchukwu-born Harvard trained Medical doctor, triple professor of science and also Accord Party candidate in the forthcoming November 6, 2021 Anambra guber polls together with his running mate, Chief Sir Ken Ifeatu Obi were conferred with the Distinguished Ambassadors for World Peace by the United Nations Organization during the event.

According to the United Nations Organisation, “It is in the spirit of acknowledging good works and in line with our principles of ensuring a peaceful society that we have decided to recognize Dr. Godwin Maduka and Sir Ken Obi for their efforts and good works in partnership with us to ensure a peaceful society. We have decided to recognize them so that they will be encouraged to carry on with their good works”.

In appreciation, both Dr. Maduka and Sir Ken Obi thanked the United Nations Organisation for finding them worthy and deserving of such honour. They assured the Organisation that they will not relent in their efforts in promoting a peaceful and egalitarian society.

Onwurah Chinonso Anthony

(Equity Lawyer)

Media Aide to Dr. Maduka.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX7Htw5BmGw

Source:

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/10/world-peace-day-2021-dr-maduka-deputy.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...