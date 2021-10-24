Dr. Paul Enenche Working From 20th Floor Of Trump Towers (Pictures)

Dr. Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre and his wife. Dr. Becky Enenche are currently in Chicago, United States.
The clerics are in states for a programme by Church of Fire International/
They have been there for three days now.
Sharing a picture of the cleric on Instagram, his wife described him as a man of vision, purpose and focus.
She wrote, “Working from the 20th floor of Trump towers and hotels Chicago. A man of vision and purpose and focus.”
Source: https://www.churchloaded.com/about/dr-paul-enenche-pictured-working-from-20th-floor-of-trump-towers-in-chicago/