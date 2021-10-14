Drogba Returns, Scores Hat-Trick Against Arsene Wenger’s Team

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, on Wednesday night, returned to action to score a hat-trick against Arsene Wenger’s UNICEF XI team in a charity match.

Wenger returned to management to lead a UNICEF XI out against Marseille legends.

Wenger’s side moved into a 2-1 lead at the Stade Velodrome in his first.

However, Drogba stole the show with his trio of goals for Marseille legends.

The Ivory Coast legend found the net twice and then even dusted off his infamous celebration for his third goal.

Marseille legends triumphed 7-4 against UNICEF XI

Formula One hotshot Pierre Gasly was also on target in the enthralling game.

Meanwhile, Robert Pires, Jens Lehmann, Mathieu Flamini and Samir Nasri, all Arsenal legends under Wenger, made appearances last night.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/14/drogba-returns-scores-hat-trick-against-arsene-wengers-team/

