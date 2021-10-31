The Nigerian Army has debunked speculations that the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) and the Department of State Service (DSS) created and funded the Biafra National Guard (BNG) to enforce the sit-at-home order, in a bid to discredit the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It claimed Kalu Odinakachi is responsible for the “mischievous submission”.

A statement signed by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, sent to DAILY POST on Saturday read in part: “It must be abundantly clarified that this spurious allegation is unfounded and could be absolutely described as a hoax.”

It added that “the activities of IPOB/ESN have undoubtedly assumed a violent dimension.

“This unimaginable level of violence is oiled with propaganda and disinformation to whip-up sentiments and draw sympathy from unsuspecting citizens in the region.”

The Nigerian Army added that “these spineless and irresponsible actions targeted at the very people they claim they want to liberate, clearly unmask their heinous and directionless agenda for Ndigbos.”

In denying the claims that the DMI and DSS are sponsoring BNG, the Army said “realising the futility, hollowness and public rejection of their violent agitation, they resorted to twisting the narrative in the region to galvanize local support.

“Their wild allegation that BNG and UGN were an overt operation by the DMI and DSS is not only laughable but remains largely elusive and a ploy to diminish the public support the NA is savouring in the ongoing exercises.”

The Nigerian Army assured the people of the South East that they will step up efforts to “to rid the region of criminal elements masquerading as BNG and UGM. We encourage members of the public to provide actionable information to security agencies as the Exercises progress.”



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/30/dss-not-sponsoring-biafra-national-guard-to-enforce-sit-at-home-order-army/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...