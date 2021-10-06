DSS Operative, Prince Ezemuonye Ozuzu, Shot Dead In Imo State (Photo)

A security officer with the Department of State Services (DSS) was on Monday murdered in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The incident came less than 48 hours after the offices of the agency were razed down in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Our correspondent gathered that the officer, identified as Prince Nwachinaemere Ezemuonye Ozuzu, from Umuoyo, Irete in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, was shot dead on Monday on Owerri-Onitsha road by some unknown gunmen.

The officer was said to have been deployed for an official duty in Anambra a few hours after the burning of the DSS office in Nnewi.

He was said to have been killed while returning to his station.

Details of what actually happened were still sketchy as another account said that he was killed in an accidental discharge from the gun of one of his colleagues with whom he was on a joint task force travelling back to Owerri.

One of his cousins, Deacon Daniel Opara, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

He said, “We are yet to get the details of what actually happened as it was alleged that he was killed from an accidental discharge from the gun of a police officer with whom he was on an assignment to Anambra State.

“The family is suspecting foul play as he was said to have been recently promoted.”

Police Spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, could not be reached as his phone rang severally but he did not answer.



https://dailytrust.com/gunmen-kill-dss-officer-in-imo

