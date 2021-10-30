DSS Warns Against Media Sensationalism

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to draw public attention to the manner sections of the media have continued to sensationalise news relating to some of the security challenges in parts of the country.

In a statement signed by its PRO, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the agency observed that some media handlers give unnecessary attention and coverage to the activities of bandits, terrorists and secessionists. This is condemnable given that these elements thrive on undeserved publicity which they enjoy from media patronage.

Amidst heightened insecurity in the South East and the upcoming Anambra State Governorship election, the media is advised to apply restraint and avoid sensationalising news.

The DSS believes that this dimension of reportage holds negative consequences for public order and peaceful coexistence.

The Service will, however, continue to collaborate with appropriate stakeholders to ensure not only a hitch free electoral exercise but that a conducive environment necessary for citizens to pursue their legitimate businesses in and outside the State is provided.



