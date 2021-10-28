Duncan Mighty Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos)

Duncan Mighty Turns 38 Today!

Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu (born 28 October 1983), simply known as Duncan Mighty, is a Nigerian musician, singer, and music producer from Obio-Akpor, Rivers State. Though his musical style demonstrates a high-level of genre versatility, it is also heavily influenced by the sounds and culture of his people as most of his songs are sung in his native Ikwerre language.

Wene Mighty released his debut full-length album Fully Loaded (Koliwater) in 2009, which was a commercial success. The 22-track album yielded popular songs such as “Ijeoma”, “Scatter My Dada”, “Ako Na Uche” and drew the attention of many music lovers across the country. His second studio album, Legacy (Ahamefuna) was released in 2010 with a lesser number of 15 tracks than its predecessor. The album was also very well received by fans and music aficionados. Tracks like “Obianuju” and “Port Harcourt son” brought him international fame and huge fan following. He received three nominations at the 6th Annual NEA Awards in 2011 and won the “Indigenous Artist of the Year”.

In September 2012, Wene Mighty released Footprints, an 18-track album with guest appearances from Timaya, Shaggy, Otuu Sax, Sandaz Black and Wande Coal. He has been honoured by the UN as a peace ambassador.



Celebrating his birthday on Instagram, Duncan Mighty wrote:

+1 THANK YOU JESUS



