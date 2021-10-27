The Central Bank of Nigeria’s latest invention, eNaira Speed Wallet, has disappeared from the Google Playstore, FIJ can confirm.

Launched on Monday, the application garnered over 100,000 downloads on the Google platform in two days. However, a search on the platform on Wednesday revealed it is no longer hosted for downloads on Android devices.

FIJ earlier reported how the eNaira application received a one-star rating on Google Playstore from over 50 percent of its reviewers within 24 hours of launch.

While it no longer exists on Google, it is still available to iOS users on the Apple Appstore. However, a variant of the eNaira application, eNaira Speed Merchant Wallet, is on Google Playstore with over 10,000 downloads.

https://fij.ng/article/e-naira-app-vanishes-on-google-playstore-amid-poor-reviews/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...