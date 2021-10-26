e-Naira: ‘Buhari Can’t Explain What He Launched’ – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri stated via his Instagram handle that the invention of Nigerian Digital Currency, e-Naira, is useless, IgbereTV reports.

He stated that Nigerians need good governance from the president in the form of ‘e-Buhari’, to provide Nigerians with good schools, quality roads, electricity instead of a digital currency.

He wrote;

“If you ask Buhari to explain what he launched today, he won’t be able to say anything intelligent. How do you launch a digital currency with no blockchain backbone, no miners, and no clear idea of what you want to achieve? e-Naira could as well mean Embezzle Naira. Nigerians do not need an unnecessary e-Naira. What they need is e-Security, e-Jobs, e-Electricity, e-Roads, e-Schools, and above, they need an e-Buhari, because the physical Buhari is doing more harm than good. So maybe an e-version of Buhari will be better for us

#TableShaker”

