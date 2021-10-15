Ebonyi Journalist, Chikwere Regains Freedom After Days In Police Custody (Pics)

Godfrey Chikwere Regains Freedom After Spending Days In Police Custody Over Alleged Hate Speech

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

A former media aide to Ebonyi State Governor, David Nweze Umahi, Mr Godfery Chikwere who was arrested and detained by the police following a petition by Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Barrister Orji Uchenna Orji, has regained freedom, Igbere TV has learnt.

Our correspondent gathered that Mr Chikwere was released on Friday morning following agitations by different groups.

IGBERE TV had reported that Mr Chikwere ordeal started on Saturday after he was arrested by the police following a petition against him by Barrister Orji for making a publication on his Facebook handle which the government considered as offensive.

He was rushed to the state’s police headquarters clinic for treatment but his condition reportedly worsened as the clinic is said to be inadequately equipped to cater to his health challenge.

Mr Chikwere was subsequently taken to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki(AE-FUTHA) for further treatment.

