Ebonyi Journalist, Godfrey Chikwere Hospitalised After Being Arrested By Police (Pix)

Ebonyi Journalist, Godfrey Chikwere Hospitalised After Being Arrested By Police

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

Godfrey Chikwere, a journalist and an aide to Senator Obinna Ogba has been hospitalised after being arrested by the police.

A letter of his arrest written by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Barrister Orji Uchenna Orji has been trending online.

IGBERE TV correspondent gathered that Mr Chikwere was arrested on Saturday after the Commissioner accused him of sharing fake news and hate speech.

Our correspondent gathered that Mr Chikwere was hospitalised following the treatment meted on him in police custody.

