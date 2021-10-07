Ebonyi People Marginalised By Igbos, Will Never Be Part Of Biafra – Umahi

Ebonyi State will never be part of Biafra due to the marginalisation and slavery its people has suffered in the hands of other Igbos, says Governor Dave Umahi.

“Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra because of the marginalisation and slavery that Ebonyi people had been subjected to over the years by their South East brothers” Mr Umahi said on Wednesday.

Agitations for the sovereign state of Biafra, led by secessionist group Indigenous People of Biafra has been rife in recent years. Mr Umahi has never hidden his opposition to IPOB agitations.

The governor was reacting angrily to allegations that Ebonyi indigenes were responsible for the fatal attacks that is ravaging Anambra State.

He described the allegation as false, adding, “if any Ebonyi person is caught in killing, that person should be killed too.”

According to him, the killings in Anambra are political killings that have no link with Ebonyi people.

He said criminals who were from other states in the South-East zone had been arrested for the killings and other heinous crimes in Ebonyi State, without announcing their states of origin.

The governor, who is the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, wondered why other people derive joy in tarnishing the image of Ebonyi people.

Anambra State is literally under siege as unknown gunmen have upped their attacks around the state ahead of the governorship election scheduled for November 6.

Many residents, including prominent physician Chike Akunyili have been murdered in the past few weeks.

Government and private assets such as police, SSS and INEC offices have also come under arsonists’ attacks.

Attorney General Abubarkar Malami on Wednesday threatened that a state of emergency might be imposed if the attacks do not cease.

He said the Buhari regime has the responsibility to ensure elections hold and also protect lives and properties.



