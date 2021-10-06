BREAKING!!! Ebubeagu Security Members Shutdown New Building Materials In Ebonyi

By Wisdom Nwedene

There is currently tension in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Capital after members of the Ebubeagu Security Network Shutdown New Building Materials in the State.

Speaking with IGBERE TV correspondent in Abakaliki, some of the traders said members of Ebubeagu stormed the New Building Materials in the early hours of Wednesday and locked up the place.

A trader who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said they were asked to pay the sum of Five Hundred Thousand (N500,0000) Naira to compensate the owners of the land.

“When we couldn’t pay the money, they sent Ebubeagu to come and lock up our businesses. You can see the whole place is Shutdown,” the trader told our correspondent.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1402141/breaking-ebubeagu-security-members-shutdown-new-building-materials-ebonyi/

