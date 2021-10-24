Edo Judiciary Denies Stopping Orbih, 10 Others From Attending National Convention

https://www.nairaland.com/6816072/edo-court-stops-orbih-10

The Edo State Judiciary has denied the rumour presently making the round in the state that one of its judges restrained the National Vice Chairman, South-South, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Osi Orbih, a member of the House of Representatives, Dr Ogbeide Ihama & others from participating in the forthcoming party’s National Convention scheduled for October 30 and 31.

In a disclaimer dated October 23, 2021, with Ref. No. EDJ/PRO.2021/Vol.11/130 issued and signed by the Chief Registrar, Mr H. O. Osawaru, the state judiciary explained that there was no iota of truth in the media and online publications.

The registrar wrote: “The attention of the Edo State Judiciary has been drawn to the publications by some media outlets and online news publications to the effect that an Edo State High Court presided over by Hon. Justice J. O. Okeaya-Inneh retrained the National Vice Chairman (South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) Chief Dan Orbih and the State Secretary of the Party, Hilary Otsu and others from participating in the party’s National Convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021.”

He continued: “Let it be stated for record purposes that no such restraining order was issued by Hon. Justice J. O. Okeaya-Inneh. The applicants were only ordered to place the Respondents on Notice and leave was granted to the claimants/applicants to serve the originating process on the PDP outside the jurisdiction of the court and a further leave was granted to the Applicant to serve the originating process by substituted means. The enrollment order which the media houses based their publication on did not place a restraining order on anyone.”

Osawaru said that the disclaimer was necessary as the publications were false narratives with deliberate intention to mislead the unsuspecting public that Orbih, Ogbiede-Ihama, Chief Hillary Otsu and others were retrained by the High Court from attending, participating and voting at the main opposition party’s convention scheduled for next weekend.



