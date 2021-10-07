Edo North PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman, South-South, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, has been suspended from the party.

The former chairman of PDP in Edo State was suspended over alleged anti-party activities by the Edo North Senatorial Leadership of the party after a vote of ‘no confidence’ was passed on him.

Other suspended executives include the State PDP Vice Chairman, Edo North, Segun Saiki and 5 Local Government Area (LGA) party chairmen.

As at the time of filling this report, details of why Orbih and others were suspended was still sketchy.

https://independent.ng/edo-north-pdp-suspends-dan-orbih-others/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...