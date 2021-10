Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and Oshiomole attends the lying in state for Late Sir Victor Uwaifo

In my tribute at the lying-in-state for Late Sir Victor Uwaifo, held in Benin City, I described the passing of the music legend as the end of an era. The state government has immortalised the late Uwaifo, by naming the Edo Creative Hub after the music maestro.

