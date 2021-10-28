Eedris Abdulkareem’s New Song: ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu & Sunday Igboho’ (Video)

Jaga Jaga crooner, Eadris Abdulkareem, has released a new track calling for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and Oduduwa activist, Sunday Igboho.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQ8EnHP6pFQ

IT’S TIME TO “FREE NAIJA!”

Freedom is for all!
Freedom is non-negotiable!
Freedom is guaranteed to every citizen under our constitution!
Nigeria is not a Banana Republic!
Nigeria is a country of free, creative men and enterprising women!

Free up Naija Now!

It’s Hot!
It’s spicy!
It’s vintage Eedris Abdulkareem!
The single “FREE NAIJA” by the nonconformist rights activist drops on the first day of November 2021!

Watch out!!!

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVfvP0FjgKX/?utm_medium=copy_link

