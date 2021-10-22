EFCC Arraigns Ngozi Olejeme, Former NSITF Chairman For Over ₦1 Billion Fraud

EFCC Arraigns Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, Former NSITF Chairman for Over N1Bn Fraud (Photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC today, Thursday, October 21, 2021 arraigned a former Board Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Dr. Ngozi Olejeme before Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja, on a nine count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, abuse of oﬃce, diversion of public funds and money laundering, IgbereTV reports.

She allegedly abused her position to obtain over One Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty-four Thousand, Ten Thousand Naira (N1,384,010,000), and Forty-eight Million, Four Hundred and Eighty Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-seven United State Dollars ($48,485,127.00).



