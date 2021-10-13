EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Ogbomoso (Photo)

The EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, arrested 22 ”Yahoo Boys” for alleged involvement in internet fraud.
The suspects are Akintunde Ibrahim Olajide, Yusuf Taiye Afeez, Jimoh Idris Okikiola, Adeyemo Wariz Adegoke, Ademola Olalekan Saheed, Anif Abayomi Busayo, Oriade Sunday Oluwatobi, Ajadi Opeyemi Damilola,Peter Akanji Blessing,Olaoluwa Felix Oguniran, Agbei Shola Peter, Toheeb Adeagbo Tola, Ajayi Akinyinka Umar.
Others include Ibrahim Opeyemi Ishola, Samson Shonubi Oluwafemi, Oki Kayode Oluwadunsi, Durosamo Temitope Dickson, Akinremi Ridwan Abiodun, Ahmed Ogunyele and Olawore Ridwan Olalekan.
