EFCC Denies Raiding Justice Mary Odili’s Home

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has denied raiding the home of Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili on Friday.

The anti-graft commission in a statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA described reports of the raid as ‘False’.

The statement signed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren read;

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to claims in a section of the media that operatives of the Commission today, October 29, 2021 stormed the Maitama, Abuja home of a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, purportedly to execute a search.”

“The Commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili.”

“If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC. The Commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-efcc-denies-raiding-justice-mary-odilis-home-issues-statement/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...