Egbeada Market: Residents Beg Imo Government To Complete Abandoned Market

Complete abandoned Egbeada Int’l Market – Residents beg Imo govt

Residents of Nworieubi, Mbaitoli Local Government Area in Imo State, have appealed to the state government led by Governor Hope Uzodimma to complete the abandoned Egbeada International Market.

The residents claimed that hoodlums had turned the abandoned multi-billion naira project into a rendezvous from where kidnap, rape and robbery are launched on them.

They appealed that government intervention would save them from the menace of hoodlums in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the community on Monday, Pastor Peter Debia said the project would also enhance their local economy when completed and put into good use.

He said,” The market has over 1,000 shops and no meaningful activities are going on there. There is every indication that the people of the underworld may be using the market as a hideout.

“Imo people are crying of insecurity, hardship, poverty, hunger and nobody knows where hoodlums are, but such a bushy place could be a hideout and yet unknown to the people.”

The clergy added, “We noticed with dismay how this market that ought to have created job opportunities through employment, internally generated revenue for the state is being wasted. This market was built during the Rescue Mission administration of Senator Rochas Okorocha.

“It is on record that Egbeada International Market was built with Imo State money and should not be allowed to waste. Government should please come in and harness the market to generate more revenue to assist in driving development.

“The rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery slogan of Imo State can be realized if the government of the day does the needful by investing hugely in commerce, industry, and agriculture,” Debia said.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/25/complete-abandoned-egbeada-intl-market-residents-beg-imo-govt/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1635168584

