My cousin just bought eggs in London today and observed the expiry (Best Before ) dates of the eggs were stamped on each eggs as well as the case.

Can’t we have the same here in Nigeria to avoid situation where you have five eggs. You cracked four good eggs but the last one was bad and spoilt the whole thing.

