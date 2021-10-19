*EID-EL MAULUD, A RALLYING POINT OF UNITY*

This month is a special month for us Muslims. It is the month of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which we refer to as Maulud. On that alone it is worthy of being designated as the month of unity. According to popular narrations, it was on the 12th of the month that Prophet Muhammad was born, while authentic traditions have it that it was on the 17th of the month.

Our leader Sheikh Ibraheem Yaqoub Zakzaky, who was discharged and acquitted from illegal detention almost 3 months ago, has been calling on the Muslim Ummah in particular and the nation in general to live in unity despite the differences between us. He has been preaching that our points of convergence far outweigh the points of divergence in our social well-being. He reminded us of the well-known saying of Imam Ali (AS) that “people are of two kinds. They are either your brothers in faith or your equal in humanity.” Therefore, as we live together there are rights we need to take care of in our social coexistence.

Some people become apprehensive when the issue of unity among the Muslim Ummah is mentioned, thinking that unity demands that they abandon whatever they hold dear in the Islamic faith. However, in reality this is not the main focus of unity among Muslims; it is all about understanding each other, and working together for the benefit of the Ummah at large. That’s the philosophy behind Imam Khomaini’s declaration of Unity Week in all Muslim countries, which has been observed by Sheikh Zakzaky in Nigeria for decades. During the Unity Week, which starts from the 12th-17th of Rabi’ul Awwal, participants are expected to reflect on the history of our beloved Prophet with the view of practicing Islam in all aspects of their lives.

It is pertinent to note that Muslims must unite themselves to defeat the abominable plan of sowing the seeds of discord between the Muslim Ummah in the name of Shi’a/Sunna sectarian divide. We should always remember the wise saying of Imam Khomain of blessed memory that, those seeking to divide the Muslim Ummah in the name of defending Shia or Sunna are neither Shiites nor Sunnis. Hence we condemn with strong terms the recent bomb attacks on Shi’a mosques in Afghanistan causing the death of close to a hundred innocent worshippers in two Friday mosques.

At this juncture it’s sad to note that the Muslim Ummah suffer most in the various terror attacks and banditry plaguing Northwest and Northeast of the country. This might not be unconnected to the ploy of global arrogance to plunge the Muslim Ummah in to chaos, so that they can have a field day stealing their natural resources. We urge the Muslims to unite and defeat this monstrous conspiracy against them.

In conclusion, even though we are in a celebratory mood, we will never forget the calamity that befell the Muslim Ummah on the first day of Rabi’ul Awwal 1437, when the Nigerian Army embarked on a murderous mission against Shaikh Zakzaky and members of the Islamic Movement in Zaria, killing 1000+, maiming hundreds and destroying places of worship and Islamic centres of learning, which led to the incarceration of our leader Sheikh Zakzaky, his wife and several others in hundreds. The latest in their attempt to annihilate the Islamic Movement is the brutal killing of 7 people by the police during Arbaeen symbolic trek in Abuja last month. Why shouldn’t we mourn that genocide, when Sheikh Zakzaky is the champion of unity among the Muslims and even their non-Muslim neighbors? Why shouldn’t we mourn when Sheikh Zakzaky the torch bearer of Maulud celebration is still being denied his freedom to travel abroad for proper medical treatment upon all that has been done to him unjustly? We therefore call in the strongest term for the prompt release of his passport and that of his wife Malama Zeenah Ibrahim.

Peace be upon the followers of the straight path. May Allah bless us in this holy month of Maulud.

SIGNED BY

SHEIKH ABDULHAMID BELLO ZARIA

12/03/1443 (19/10/2021)

