Love tales roamed Twitter yesterday when a user revealed photos of his friends who were reading partners at the Ekiti state University years back and are married now, Siggy reports.

The Twitter user, Daniel Adedamola shared short before and after photos of the man and wife from when they were still in school, and a recent one of them as Husband and wife.

”There’s love in Eksu, nah you no dy read for LT Art,” he captioned the photos.

The couple who attended Ekiti State University, used to read together in night class and now they are happily married.



https://siggy.ng/ekiti-state-university-reading-partners-get-married-five-years-later-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...