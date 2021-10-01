Ekiti’s 25th Anniversary: Aribasoye Greets Fayemi, Says Ekiti Not A Failed State

25th Anniversary: Aribasoye Greets Fayemi, Citizens, Says Ekiti Not a Failed State

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, has congratulated Governor Kayode Fayemi on the 25th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Aribasoye, a Human Rights Activist, branded the creation of Ekiti as a huge blessing to the citizens, describing the widespread notion that Ekiti has failed as a state as tantamount to wrong and hasty conclusion, as well as narrow perspective of a few .

Ekiti state was created on October 1, 1996, by the military government of the late General Sanni Abacha.

In his congratulatory message released in Ado Ekiti on Friday, Aribasoye, representing Ikole constituency 2, commended the giant strides being presently made by Governor Kayode Fayemi, to direct the state to the path of greatness and radical development in all spheres.

Aribasoye saluted the industry of those who laboured hard, navigated the bumpy paths and took many risks for Ekiti to be created, saying the history had consigned them to the positive side as Patriots and Pathfinders, who consolidated the dividends of our freedom from Invaders in 1886, after the Kiriji War.

The All Progressives Congress stalwart, also lauded the past leaders of the state: the late Col. Inua Bawa, Commodore Atanda Yusuf, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni, and Ayodele Fayose, for contributing their highly beneficial quotas to the development of the state.

Aribasoye exuded confidence that Ekiti is one state with a bright future in view of its enormous human capital resource, saying the state would become an eldorado, if this abundant resource is harnessed and conscionably deployed to the service of Ekiti.

He said: “To me as an individual and not because am in government as a representative of my people, the creation of this state in 1996 was a huge and immesurable blessing to all of us as Ekiti citizens and not a curse or burden to anyone.

“We knew how Ado Ekiti was in 1996. We knew the little space and attention Ekiti attracted then and what had followed afterwards. This state is undoubtedly making steady progress.

“We might not have got to where we are supposed to be, but we have left where we were in 1996. Ekiti has not failed and that has been corroborated by the enigmatic progress we have made in the areas of education, agriculture, industrial development, human capital development and radical health services being accorded our people.

“Our past governors had tried to uplift our state in all spheres despite the lean resources, but the present John Kayode Fayemi government has really revved the pedal of development and accelerated the velocity further by its pragmatic and purposeful style of leadership”.

Aribasoye added that the construction of the Civic centre, revamping of the moribund Ikun dairy farm, conversion of the college of education Ikere Ekiti to a full fledged university, construction of strategic roads across the Senatorial districts, establishment of four model schools in Ado Ekiti, prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pension, promotion of gender equality policy, free education and health policies of government among others, were pointers that Ekiti has not failed .

“Between 2018 and now that Governor Fayemi returned , he has attracted investment worth a total of $100m to our dear state through direct investment and partnership to revamp our ailing or moribund industries.

“The governor had also promised to make Ekiti one of the top five states with ease of doing business while also completing the Cargo Airport before exiting office.

“To all of us who are savouring the sweat and sacrifices made by our founding fathers to ensure creation of Ekiti State, time has come for us to perceive its existence as a huge blessing, rather than a curse.

“In leaps and bounds, Ekiti is expanding and gaining traction as one state with potentials to compete among the comity of states”, Aribasoye stated.

