El-Rufai Created A Territory In Kaduna & Appointed Son’s Friend As Administrator

How El-Rufai Created A Territory In Kaduna And Appointed Son’s Friend As Administrator

Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, a bosom friend of Bello El-Rufai, eldest son of the Governor of Kaduna State, is the administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory.

The territory is one of the three that came into existence under the administration of the incumbent governor of the state.

While announcing the appointment of Bayero, Muyiwa Adekeye, spokesman of the governor, said the law creating metropolitan authorities to manage Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria as organic cities had been passed.

He also announced the appointments of two other administrators who are on the same rank with Bayero.

They are Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa, Administrator, Zaria Metropolitan Authority, and Phoebe Sukai Yayi, Administrator, Kafanchan Municipal Authority.

Sukai, a senior civil servant, served as the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education.

Bayero had earlier served as the governor’s Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Relations.

As special adviser, he was responsible for maintaining the Kaduna State government’s relations with other arms of government, investors and development partners, operating out of the federal capital, Abuja.

He was later appointed Managing Director of Kaduna Market Development Agency.

He joined El-Rufai’s government in June 2015 as Special Assistant-Job Creation. He is part of the founding team of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

28-year-old Khalil Nur Khalil has just been appointed as the Executive Secretary of KADIPA.

Khalil, a first-class graduate from the Eastern Mediterranean University, Cyprus, holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics.



https://dailytrust.com/how-el-rufai-created-a-territory-in-kaduna-and-appointed-sons-friend-as-administrator

