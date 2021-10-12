Emir Of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, Still With Kidnappers Despite N20m Ransom Payment

Almost a month after he was kidnapped by gunmen along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, the Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, remains with his abductors even after the payment of N20 million ransom.

The emir was abducted when bandits waylaid a convoy of vehicles he was travelling in from Kaduna to Abuja on September 14.

He was said to be on his way to join Zamfara government’s delegation to the UN General Assembly in the United States.

Confirming the incident at the time, the Kaduna State police command said unspecified number of commuters were abducted along with the monarch in the daylight attack which occurred around Dutse village on the highway.

Daily Trust gathered that the abduction was carried out by gunmen loyal to banditry kingpin Boderi Isiya, operating from Riyawa, Buruku and Sabon Birni forests in Kaduna State.

A source familiar with the case said the bandits’ kingpin had shifted the goalpost after agreeing to release the emir upon payment of agreed ransom.

“He is now insisting that ransom must be N100 million, instead of the initial amount agreed,” the source said, explaining that family members and negotiators have been warned to be wary of the kingpin as he had previously vowed not to release the monarch even with ransom paid.

The emir, officially recognised as Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu, is known for tough stance against bandits in his domain and support for local vigilantes.

Boderi is responsible for a number of atrocious attacks in Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Zaria local governments, including the abduction of students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in March.



https://dailytrust.com/after-n20m-ransom-bungudu-emir-remains-with-abductors

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...