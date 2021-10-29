Enaira App Returns To Google Play Store

eNaira App has reappeared on the Google play store barely 24 hours after it was taken down by the Google team following a series of complaints by Nigerians that downloaded the newly unveiled digital currency Speed Wallet Application.

Investors King had reported that eNaira app recorded over 100,000 downloads before it was pulled down when its ratings dropped to 2.0 within 24 hours of it being available for download.

However, the app reappeared on the Google play store a few hours ago despite the nationwide criticism that trailed its poor implementation and sudden disappearance.

The Director of Corporate Communications for the Central Bank of Nigeria, Osita Nwanisobi, who was in Abakaliki on Thursday, said the eNaira app’s disappearance was temporary as it was pulled down for an important upgrade targeted at addressing glitches observed during its launch.

The reviews have gotten better with ratings rising to 3.1 of 5 after 3,319 votes.

While there were still complaints, a lot of them were positive as of October 28, 2021. A customer, Yakubu Aminu, who has gone through the process and downloaded eNaira app, has this to say “The App is working fine. People can be terrible at following instructions. If you follow the instructions accordingly, it will work fine for you. Kudos to CBN for this wonderful initiative. Nigeria is a great country.”

Another customer, Osarenren Ojogho Nwenke, lauded CBN efforts, saying “Well done CBN. But I think there is an issue. If someone transfers some eNaira to my wallet, I hope the person’s name will show in the transaction (credit) notification received in the app. Experimentally, I transferred some funds from my UBA to my Speed Wallet. I saw only the transaction date and transaction ID. Name of the depositor is very important please.”

Olawale Falade. however, said “eNaira is back. We complained, they listened – pathetic. Email addresses were provided when we enrolled for BVN. Why can’t the app locate it? This is sad. The app shouldn’t have gone live yet. Expect us to go to the bank to update our BVN after all the inhuman treatment we were put through the first time? I will put a hold on this, at least till you guys start bullying us that we must enroll compulsorily. Hoping by that time you would have put your acts together. Sad.”



https://investorsking.com/2021/10/28/enaira-app-returns-to-google-play-store/

