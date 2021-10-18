EndSARS: “Activists” Demand That Lagos Must Not Be Burnt Down Again (Photos)

Some activists have demanded that the Lagos State Government must not allow Lagos to be burnt down again like it was last year. They say that they will do everything possible to prevent a repeat of the riots that led to the burning down of the Lagos DNA and Forensic Centre, the historic Lagos High Court at Igbosere Road, the Nigerian Ports Authority Headquarters building, several police and fire stations and several BRT depots, including newly acquired BRT buses, etc.

Here are screenshots of some of their messages.

