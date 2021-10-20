EndSARS Anniversary: Avenge The Blood Of Murdered Youths – Pastor Faith Oyedepo

EndSARS Anniversary: “Avenge The Blood Of These Innocent Youths” – Pastor Faith Oyedepo

As Nigerians mark the first anniversary of the October 20, 2020 shooting incident at the Lekki toll gate during the EndSARS protest, Pastor Faith Oyedepo, wife of the senior pastor of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has called on Nigerians to stand up in prayers and ask God to avenge the blood of the innocent youths who in her opinion were killed during the incident, IgbereTV reports.

In a post shared on her Instagram page this morning, Mrs Oyedepo said the pain and horror of the incident still linger on the minds of all. She prayed that all those who were involved in the incident be brought to book

She wrote;

”Waoh! One year has gone by since the Lekki Massacre occurred. Like Yesterday, the pains and horror of that fateful night are still fresh in our minds.

Sadly, justice is yet to be done and no one brought to book yet; plus, many more have been and are still being gruesomely treated! For this, let us stand in prayer, seeking justice and vengeance for all gruesomely murdered that day.

Therefore, we will lift our hands and cry out our hearts to the God of vengeance to avenge the blood of these innocent youths, bring to book every culprit involved in the massacre and every prayer made for this cause will be answered speedily in Jesus name, Amen.

#LekkiMassacre2020”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVPtuX9MLDc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

