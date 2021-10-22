EndSARS Anniversary: Police Arraign 34 Suspects In Lagos

Thirty-four suspects arrested by security agents during a clampdown on protesters marking the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate on Wednesday have been arraigned in court.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects, some of whom were arrested with different weapons, were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court 5, in the Oshodi area of the state.

He stated that the memorial protest was peaceful without threat to the security of lives and property until some hoodlums infiltrated the protesters.

He noted that one Shina Edun, of Man O’ War personnel attached to the Lekki Concession Company, was stabbed in the stomach by the hoodlums, adding that the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Ajisebutu said, “Following the criminal act by the hoodlums, the police responded swiftly and dispersed them with minimum force. Consequently, 34 hoodlums were arrested. Two cutlasses, one hammer, a jackknife and assorted criminal charms were recovered from them.

“The arrested suspects have been arraigned in Magistrate Court 5, Oshodi on the same day before Magistrate Israel Adelakun for the offence of conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

“One of them was discharged and acquitted, while one other named Chukwu Chika, 24, who was arrested with a sharp cutlass and assorted charms confessed that he deliberately came to cause violence and mayhem.

“The court ordered the police to carry out a thorough investigation on his case and charge him to court appropriately.”

Ajisebutu said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, apologized to any media person whose right was inadvertently infringed upon while the security personnel were preventing a breakdown of law and order.

“The CP assures members of the public that, in line with the policy of the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, of making the police accountable to members of the public, uphold the tenets and principles of fundamental human rights, and professional in carrying out their statutory duties, training and retraining of the officers and men shall continue to be intensified,” the statement read in part.



