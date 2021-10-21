EndSARS Memorial: I Left Heaven In Canada To See Hell In Nigeria – Ultimate Equal

Chief Patrick Osagie Eholor aka Ultimate Equal

a Canadian Based Nigerian and an indigene of Edo State, who was manhandled and arrested in Lagos yesterday, at the ENDSARS MEMORIAL protest, recounts his ordeal in the hands of the police after he was released yesterday night.

He said, he left Canada where it feels like heaven to pay his solidarity by joining the protest in Lagos, and his experience in detention felt like hell in Nigeria, as the was no food, no way to pee among many discomforts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsabdQvtUJg

Patrick Eholor aka Ultimate Equal has been part of many social protest in Nigeria in the past, which are evident by searching for his name online, where he has always been addressing press and leading certain groups, in what he calls a way to fight for good governance in Nigeria.

Yesterday, a wide call for his immediate release has been made to the Lagos State Police Command.

I was in heaven last week, today I’m in hell – Patrick Eholor, the man who flew in from Canada last week and was arrested while speaking to journalists during the #EndSARS protest memorial at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos yesterday, October 20, speaks after being released from detention.

Showing off his iPhone which he claimed was damaged by the police, he alleged that he was dehumanized by security operatives.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVR_9vmArDW/?utm_medium=copy_link

