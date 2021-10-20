EndSARS Memorial: Police Arrest Protesters At Lekki Tollgate (Photo)

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two protesters at the Lekki tollgate where the #EndSARS Memorial Protest is scheduled to hold in the state today.

One of those arrested claimed to be a journalist while the other was seen carrying a placard.

About 30 police trucks and armed personnel are currently at the tollgate to enforce a ban on protests issued by the police command.

A car procession in honour of those believed to have lost their lives at the tollgate when soldiers dispersed #EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020, is scheduled to hold at the tollgate today.



https://punchng.com/breaking-endsarsmemorial-police-arrest-protesters-at-lekki-tollgate/

