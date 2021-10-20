EndSARS Protest Holds In Osun Despite Police’s Warning

EndSARS memorial protests to mark a year some Nigerian youths protesting police brutality were allegedly killed by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos have commenced in Osogbo.

The youths, who were protesting against extrajudicial killing and bad governance at Lekki tollgate, were allegedly gunned down on October 20, 2020.

The protest commenced at the Ita-Olookan area around 11:30 am.

The protest, according to the organiser, was in remembrance of Alimi Hamed and Mutiu Lawal, who allegedly died during the End SARS protest last year.

The protesters are also demanding justice for those who died as well as an end to insecurity in Nigeria.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/20/end-sars-protest-holds-in-osun-despite-polices-warning/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1634732567

