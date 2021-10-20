EndSARS: Protesters Fight Over Money At Lekki Tollgate

October 20, 2021

By Arogbonlo Israel

It’s a dramatic moment as some protesters fight over undisclosed sum handed over to one of them by a Nigerian artiste.

Vanguard gathered the singer who came around to felicitate with protesters who are out to mark the one year anniversary of the ENDSARS movement.

On getting the money from the artiste, a yet-to-be identified protester flee as others ran after him to get their portion of the money.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/10/endsars-drama-as-protesters-fight-dirty-over-money-at-lekki-tollgate/

