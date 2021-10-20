EndSARSMemorial: My Life Changed On This Day For Worse – DJ Switch (Video)

EndSARS Anniversary: My Life Changed On This Day For Worse- DJ Switch (Photo, Video)

As Nigerians mark the #EndSARS protest anniversary, Nigerian activist, DJ Switch took to her Instagram handle to explain how the EndSARS protest changed her life, IgbereTV reports.

She shared a video of her participation during the protest via her Instagram handle. She captioned the video;

“On this day, last year 20.10.20 we were filled with hopes that young Nigerians took a solid stand. Through all the government’s antics, lies, counter protesters and thugs that were sent to attack us… we stood our ground! When the Nigerian government exhausted all their poorly planned tactics… they unleashed nothing short of EVIL on its citizens. I’ve not been able to talk today… and I cannot imagine what others who had it worse, feel! I am so proud of our young generation of leaders and our celebrities that have shown great leadership. I also must say, it is not a one day affair… this is a fight for the very fabric of our nation!

My life changed on this day… for worse!But, I also believe it changed for good! I now know what it means to need something so bad… and that need for me is a better Nigeria! To the youths who risked it all today in order to remember 20.10.20, are in every bit Superman/Superwoman!

Thanks to @davido for an anthem to remember!

#endsarsmemorial #endsars #whogavetheorder #neverpostedthisbefore #nigeria”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVQdtggJHnB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5E37Mz-b9c

https://igberetvnews.com/1403551/endsars-anniversary-life-changed-day-worse-dj-switch-photo-video/

