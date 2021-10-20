EndSARSMemorial: You Own The Future – Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Youths

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has admonished youths to keep fighting to fulfill the dream of a better Nigeria.

Recall that, Pastor Adeyemi was one of 38 persons charged to Court for disturbance of peace, and inciting the violence that greeted the protests last year.

The case was however dismissed.

Dear young Nigerian, we adults will not hold the stage forever. You own the future. Keep moving to fulfill the dream of a Nigeria and Africa that empower all without discrimination, creating political, economic and cultural development. Your efforts will not be in vain. #EndSARS



Sam Adeyemi

