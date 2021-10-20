EndSARSMemorial: Youths Defy Heavy Police Presence At Lekki Tollgate (Pictures)

PHOTOS: Youths Defy Heavy Security Presence, Blare Horns, Wave Flags At Lekki Tollgate

Nigerian youths and celebrities on Wednesday defied the heavy presence of security personnel to hold a memorial car procession at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

The procession is organised to mark the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests and honour victims of police brutality.

Although some arrests have been made by the police at the scene, the youths were not deterred as they held hands and marched with their fists raised up.

Others remained in their vehicles waving Nigerian flags, blaring car horns, and chanting songs of solidarity.

See photos from the procession below…



https://www.channelstv.com/2021/10/20/photos-youths-defy-heavy-security-presence-wave-flags-at-lekki-tollgate/amp/?utm_source=ChannelsTV&utm_medium=web-push&utm_campaign=push-notification

