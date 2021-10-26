EPL: Manchester United Board Identify Four Managers To Replace Solskjaer

EPL: Man Utd board identify four managers to replace Solskjaer

Manchester United’s board have drawn up a shortlist of four managers as potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the UK Sun reports.

Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are both leading the race to replace the 48-year-old.

But United are also considering Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag of Ajax.

Solskjaer’s future is the subject of intense speculation, following a 5-0 thrashing in the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

The Norwegian may just be in his final days as United manager.

The club have drawn up a four-man shortlist of potential successors including the out-of-work pair Conte and Zidane, as well as Rodgers and Ten Hag, who they would need to lure away from their current clubs.

United chiefs are said to have told a prominent agent to get in contact with several leading managerial names to discern their contract demands and vision for United if they took over.

The Red Devils are however reluctant to sack Solskjaer, having handed him a three-year contract extension in July

https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/26/epl-man-utd-board-identify-four-managers-to-replace-solskjaer/

