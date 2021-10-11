Persons alleged to be operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant arm of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have written to Ukwulu Community in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State, warning them of plans to attack the community.

Indigenes of the community, according to a source, woke up on Sunday morning to a notice pasted on a part of the community, warning them of not adhering to the sit-at-home exercise declared by the group.

A notice pasted on a part of the community, by persons alleged to be ESN operatives, read: “Respect yourself Ukwulu about sit-at-home, to avoid crying had I known. We are watching you since, and you people are disobeying us because of dead Nigeria.

“From Monday upwards, disobey us again and have yourself (sic) blamed. ESN is coming for you.”

Our source said the notice has sent jitters up the spine of residents of the area, but the state police command has also responded by deploying huge security to the community.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenganyia, the Anambra State Police Command’s image maker said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Encheng Eworo, has deployed police reinforcement team to Ukwulu Community, and urges the residents to help the police with credible information aimed at identifying the bad elements among them.

“The CP calls for calm while thanking the members of the public and the community for prompt circulation and calling the attention of the Police and other security agencies.”

Ikenga said the command has beamed its searchlight on the community and that the situation was being watched.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/10/alleged-esn-operatives-inform-anambra-community-of-planned-attack/

