This is Leader of Etche legislative Assembly in Rivers state, Cynthia Nwala.

She was allegedly stripped naked and her car damaged by Chief security officer of the council popular called SUP by the order of the Chairman Obinna Anyanwu.

Her sin according to them is that she took the maze of the assembly with her, before the gate to the council was locked and she was allegedly beaten by CSO and their cohort.

Credit on FACEBOOK Post:

by Ayo Hidayat Odungweru

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...