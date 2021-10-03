Ever Had A Close Shave With Death?

I have on several occasions when death was just a hair’s breath away, but i’m alive today only because Someone up there decided that my time to depart this world had not yet come, some of which I’m going to share here.

The first was one I wasn’t even aware of myself when it happened because I was just an infant at the time. It was my mum who later told me about it.

She and my dad were about to zoom off to church with the car when they had a crackling sound underneath the car, and had to stopped the car immediately.

When they came down from the car, guess who they saw under the car? Yes it was yours truly, to their greatest shock. I was the one under the car that made the car to make that crackling sound, after they had just began to move, but please don’t ask me what I was doing there, I didn’t even know that I was there at any point. But thankfully when I was assessed by them, I was very fine and yet bouncing, no bruises, nothing, which was also shocking but a much welcomed one.

However they were still in complete shock because of what had happened as the thought of how differently things could have panned out couldn’t leave their mind.

Just imagine what the news have been would be like regardless that it wasn’t deliberate. That they had ran over their child on their way to the church and he died as a result. It was better imagined than lived but thank God, He who never sleeps nor slumbers was watching over me that day, so it panned out in a way they could still share the story with me much later, not without me.

God bless.

