Ewerechukwu Favour Graduates With 5.0 Perfect CGPA From Covenant University (Pix)

Ewerechukwu Favour Asaka has emerged as the overall best graduating student at Covenant University for the 2020/2021 academic session at the school’s 16th Convocation.

Ewerechukwu Favour Asaka, a graduate of Computer and Information Science from the College of Science and Technology, Department of Computer Science, received her first class degree with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 (out of 5.0).

Blessing Jimoh of the Department of Chemical Engineering had a CGPA of 4.93 and Eunice Ojutiku of the Economics Department had a CGPA of 4.93.

The 16th Convocation of Covenant University, held on October 22, 2021 was titled, ‘The Release of Eagles 2021.’

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Abiodun Adebayo, during the ceremony while giving his welcome address stated that the school produced a total of 1,400 first degrees and 281 higher degrees graduates.

In his words:

“The 216 is 15.4% of our graduands made First Class, 719 is 51% of our graduands today made Upperclass division, 435 made Second Class lower division which is 31.1% of the graduands and 30 graduates representing 2.1% made Third Class category.”

The school’s Chancellor, Dr. David Oyedepo, told the graduands of the institution not to think about self but value addition, job creation, and other virtues that will bring solutions to societal problems.

According to Ewerechukwu Favour Asaka:

“My goal is to become a Product Manager focusing on products that’ll better the lives of African women. I am passionate about product development and client services.

Being a Product Manager would enable me to work in a field that perfectly merges business, design, and engineering with problem-solving and innovation at the centre of it.”

https://www.positivenaija.com/ewerechukwu-favour-asaka-emerges-overall-best-graduating-student-at-covenant-university-2020-2021/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...