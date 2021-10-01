Ex Child Actress, Lilian Gabriel Defrauded Of Her Life Savings By A ‘Prophet’ (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dahiuFZK9d0

Actress Lilian shares devastating news of how she was defrauded of her life savings by a prophet.

Nollywood actor william uchemba asked for her instagram handle, we all hope that he will help her

Nigerian actress, Lilian Gabriel, has recounted how she was defrauded by a man who claimed to be a prophet in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

In a viral video, the lady who did not state her name said she met a man somewhere in Asaba who told her he saw a vision for her. The man told her that since she is an orphan, God is about to wipe her tears and that she should bring her ATM card so he could pray on it as her miracle will come via a final breakthrough.

She said she gave her card to him and he prayed on it and asked her to immediately place it back in her purse.

Little did she know the supposed prophet had exchanged her ATM card for a fake card. She later started receiving debit alerts from her phone as the man who is a suspected fraudster had hacked into her account and made withdrawals of all her life savings.



