Ex Super Eagles Player, Ojigwe Sworn-In As Abia Commissioner For Sports (Pictures)

Former Super Eagles player, Karibe Ojigwe, was sworn in as the commissioner for sports in Abia State. Ojigwe, who was a member of the famous Golden Eaglets team that won the 1993 FIFA Under 17 World Cup in Japan, also played for Kaiserslautern, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Bundesliga before returning to Nigeria to play for Enyimba FC.

He played for the following clubs:

1993–1995 Enyimba

1995–2000 1. FC Kaiserslautern

1999–2000 1. FC Köln (loan)

2000–2003 Bayer Leverkusen

2003–2004 Borussia Mönchengladbach

2004–2006 1860 Munich

2006–2007 Enyimba

