Explosion Rocks Calabar, Army Claims Responsibility

There was pandemonium in and around Eburutu Army Barracks area of Calabar Municipality in Cross River State, as deafening sounds rocked the area on Friday afternoon.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS reports that the bomb explosion shattered roofs and walls of buildings close to the barracks while some of the buildings were pulled down by the heavy explosion.

Reacting, the Nigerian Army claimed responsibility for the explosion, explaining that the exercise is a routine one carried out by the military “to detonate expired explosives.”

A statement signed by Capt. Dorcas Oluwatope Aluko, Assistant Army Public Relation Officer, 13 Brigade, reads:

“The 13 Brigade Nigerian Army would be conducting a disposal of expired explosives at the Shooting Range Calabar from 14 to 17 October 2021.

“The exercise is a routine military exercised aimed to detonate expired explosives. Members of Ikot Effangha, Ikot Ansa,and Lemina communities are advised to stay off range area during the exercise.

“The general public are equally urged not to panic from sound of explosives but go about their lawful daily activities.”



