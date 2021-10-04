The main domain of Facebook company: Facebook.com is now available for purchase.

Facebook services spanning Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook itself have been shut down following an attempt to hijack the company’s domain name.

There has been a widely reported inability to access the services since Monday afternoon after a yet to be identified hacker nuked the DNS A; an address file that holds an IP address of the domain name and AAA records for Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Earlier the company had tweeted about WhatsApp, saying, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.”

The main domain of Facebook company: Facebook.com is now available for purchase.

Details of the hack are yet to unravel.



https://gazettengr.com/just-in-facebook-domain-stolen/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...