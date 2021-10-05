Facebook, Whatsapp And Instagram Now Back Online

Facebook, and WhatsApp are gradually making their way back online… developing

Note that these two apps including Instagram – which are all owned by Facebook, and run on shared infrastructure – stopped working shortly before 5pm today October 4, Other related products, such as Facebook Messenger and Workplace also experienced same outage.

It is still unclear what has caused the issue although the company has suffered outages before. However, what matters most to many Nairalanders and indeed the businesses and everyone that use these social media platforms are that there are gradually coming back up.

